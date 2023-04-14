Pressure is on Halesowen to win promotion

Manager Paul Smith

Smith, who retook charge of the side in late March, has led the Yeltz to three wins from the last four league games to confirm a home semi-final play-off match.

With Stamford seven points clear at the top and confirmed as champions, Halesowen will have to do it the hard way, and boss Smith says his side are fully aware of the pressure on them but insists this is only internal as they strive for promotion.

He said: “We definitely feel pressure to go up but no more pressure from anybody else other than from ourselves.

“We’re a huge club at this level of football. Everything’s set up in terms of the facilities for the next level. Just because you’ve got a big fanbase and a nice budget and set up, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee you any success.

“It’s about hard work and putting building blocks in place and about making sure you’re better than the opposition. They have done that in bucket loads since I’ve been back but they’ve proved that if they just decide to turn up then they can get beat.”

Smith is enjoying his time back with the Yeltz and believes the squad is in a better place than where it was before, anticipating a test against play-off-chasing Chasetown.

“There’s lots of positives, some negatives and lots to work on,” he said. “I’m thoroughly enjoying myself again.

“We’ve picked up three out of four wins which I think is a good return from where the lads were previous to that.

“I think we’re going in the right direction. There’s still a lot of work to try and do, but we haven’t got a great amount of time to do it in. It’s about gearing ourselves up for the semi-final play-off game.

“I’m pleased with where we are at the moment, we’ve definitely got a shot of achieving what we want to achieve.

“It’s down to the boy’s application and desire now.

“Chasetown are in a rich vein of form at the moment and still cling on hopes of making the play-offs themselves. It makes it an ever intriguing game.”