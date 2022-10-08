Daventry Town 1 Halesowen Town 4 - Report

The Yeltz looked good value for a 2-1 half time lead after being on top for most of the first 45 minutes.

An unfortunate handball in the area by a Daventry defender gave Richard Gregory the chance to give Halesowen the lead from the penalty spot on 23 minutes. The second goal came ten minutes later when Jamie Insall played a ball in to Gregory who could have had a shot but passed back to Insall in a good position and he slotted home.

Daventry got back in it five minutes before the break when their top scorer took advantage of some sloppy defending to reduce the deficit.

There was more sloppiness on 50 minutes this time from Daventry goalkeeper James Martin who made a meal of a clearance, straight to Insall who neatly took it past him and made it 3-1.

There was an inspired substitution on 67 minutes by Halesowen manager Paul Smith who brought his namesake Richard on and it took him just three minutes to make his mark when he bundled the ball home from a corner for the fourth goal.

Halesowen: Platt; Brookes; Quaynor; Turton; Morris; Evans (c); Manning; Birch; Insall; Gregory; Cobourne.

Subs: Whittingham (Gregory 67); Smith (Insall 67) Funge (Cobourne 80);

Not used: Ezewele; Morris;