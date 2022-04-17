Biggleswade 0 Halesowen 2 - Report

Halesowen win

Given the value of the three points on offer, the Waders tried to dictate the pace from kick-off with a pressing game.

The Pitmen were content to ride the storm and restrict the number of chances the home side could carve out.

The Pitmen’s tactics appeared to have paid off when they were awarded a penalty just after half an hour of play, despite the referee asking for the spot kick to be retaken after seeing something he did not like, Reece Flanagan kept his nerve to score the opener. A strong spell from Hednesford produced a second goal before the break, Leroy Lita bagged his fourth goal in four games with a close range finish from Kyle Bennett’s cross.