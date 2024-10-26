FA Trophy: Chasetown 5 Belper Town 4 - Report

As the first half unfolded, Chasetown began to assert their dominance. Harrison Poulter nearly broke the deadlock for Belper, unleashing a powerful shot that was expertly tipped onto the post by keeper Pond. Chasetown's Kieran Fenton came tantalizingly close with a free kick that spun into Preston's gloves, leaving the home side still searching for that elusive goal.

The second half saw the Scholars maintain their attacking intent. Clarke had a golden opportunity when his header was flicked off the line, demonstrating the tension building in the match. Chasetown finally found their breakthrough when George Cater received the ball, skillfully maneuvered past defenders, and slotted it home to put his side ahead. However, the joy was short-lived as Belper responded swiftly; Harry Draper fired an equalizer that sent the visiting fans into raptures. Cater, determined to reclaim the lead for Chasetown, came agonizingly close again, but Preston was equal to the task, denying him with a crucial save.

As the final whistle blew, the match ended in a dramatic stalemate, leading to a penalty shootout. In a nail-biting finish, Chasetown emerged victorious, winning 5-4 in the FA Trophy first round.