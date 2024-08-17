Chasetown 0 Ashby Ivanhoe 1 - Report

In the early minutes of the first half, a big blow struck Chasetown as Lewi Burnside was shown a red for a challenge on Jess Adcock leading chasetown to have 10 men in the early minutes of the game.

An early goal, in the 18th minute was given against the run of play to Ashby as they took the lead as Sam Grouse hit a left footed effort into the far corner past Pond.

In the 34th minute a Jack Langston free kick was launched straight at the Ashby Goalkeeper and the hopes towards a Chasetown equaliser was short lived after another effort by a Langston corner which was headed on by Joe Thompson who forces a reflex save from the keeper.

Into the second half, chasetown were close to another hope of an equaliser as Luke Yates hit an effort just outside the box that just went wide. Shortly after a cross from Cater found its way to Haywood with a

diving header which went wide. The game was paused after a disagreement which ended in a ten vs ten squad after Jake Conkay was shown a red.

However, Chasetown’s equaliser hope was once lost again when Langston hit a shot that was well saved by Bradley Catlow.

As Chasetown’s FA cup run is over, we focus on our next league game against Newcastle Town Fc, Good luck to our opponents Ashby-Ivanhoe in the next round!