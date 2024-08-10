Clitheroe 4 Chasetown 1 - Report

The 2024/2025 Season kicks off with a lengthy journey to Clitheroe and a loss to take back home.

Chasetown kicked off with an encouraging start in the 9th minute when Jack Langston hit a promising effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Clitheroe saw a chance in the 12th minute but Pond made a brave block when Clitheroe’s forward was clean through.

However, this was not enough to let them get the better of chasetown as a Wonder goal happened in the 13th minute from Langston. Following Fenton's long diagonal pass out from the back to free up Yates on the right, who then did well to battle past his marker to tee up Jack. Langston whose long range effort from 20 yards went in via the bar.

Into the second half , Chasetown’s lead was short lived as Clitheroe equalised in the 53rd minute when Clitheroe number 9 Louis Potts got the wrong side of his marker to side foot in just past Pond. Pond thinks he gets there, but it squeezes just over the line.

In the 62nd minute the ball breaks for George Cater, who cut inside his marker and bends one just over the bar from 18 yards.

Despite this, in the 65th minute Clitheroe number 7 El-Hassan scored from the edge of the box following the ball breaking from a Pond attempted punch and the scorer found the top corner. Shortly after in the 69th minute Clitheroe’s number 15 Javann Splatt made it 3-1 as he shot past a stranded Pond.

Veron Perry found a place past Curtis pond in the 79th minute with a curling left footer. History decided to repeat itself at the EcoGiants Stadium once again with a Full-time score of Clitheroe FC 4-1 Chasetown FC.