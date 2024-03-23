Witton Albion 2 Chasetown 0 - Report

Gradually the Scholars came into the game and two crosses from Carter Lycett eluded Max Chimenes and Luke Yates respectively.

The hosts regained the initiative and broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Elliot Rokka stole in to fire beyond Wren.

Rokka went close to a second with a curling effort that was brilliantly palmed away by Wren for a corner.

Chasetown had a great opportunity to level at the start of the second half when Luke Yates nipped in ahead of goalkeeper Danny Roberts but could only find the side netting from a tight angle.

Into the final 10 minutes, Witton doubled their advantage with a quick counter attack and Harry Brazel fired home from inside the penalty area.