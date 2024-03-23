Chasetown to launch new women’s team next season

Jo Sheerin, formerly of Walsall FC Ladies and Lichfield City Ladies, has been appointed as the team's first manager.

She is excited by the prospect of writing her name in history and opening up a pathway for young girls coming through the youth system at the club.

Sheerin said: "For me, women's football is finally getting the spotlight it has deserved for so long and, having spoken in length with Richard (Chasetown FC CEO) and Anthony Fawcett (Chasetown FC Youth Section Chairman), they are in agreement that Chasetown wants to showcase women's football at the club and provide a clear pathway for the existing girls teams at the club.

"I now get to write my name permanently in the history of this club and lead a ladies team into the Women's league structure and strive for us.

"With the excellent support of the club and sponsors I have received so far, I will do everything in my power to ensure that can happen."

Youth section chairman Fawcett has made significant strides to grow the Girls Section at Chasetown with the club close to having a girls team across every age group next season.

The club will hold trials for the new team over the summer and chairman Steve Jones hopes to inspire the next generation of footballers in the community.

"We are thrilled to launch our new Ladies team and welcome Jo Sheerin as the manager," Jones said.

"This represents a significant step forward for our club as we strive to be more inclusive and diverse.

"We believe that by providing opportunities for female players to showcase their talent, we can inspire the next generation of footballers in our community and beyond."