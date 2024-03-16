Chasetown 0 Nantwich Town 3 - Report

Chasetown’s best effort came when Jayden Campbell received the ball in the area and drilled his effort along the floor but Ben Garratt palmed the ball away.

On the hour, Nantwich broke the deadlock with a swift counter attack and Kai Evans fired beyond Wren.

Nantwich doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Byron Harrison scored with a brilliant diving header from a right wing cross.

Harrison added his second to seal the points for the visitors in the 80th minute from close range.