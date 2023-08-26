Chasetown 1 Vauxhall Motors 0 - Report

Town win

The visitors then went close when Ben Holmes fired into the side netting.

Luke Yates tested Motors keeper Sam Booth as Chasetown stepped up a gear.

Eventually the Scholars made the breakthrough as Tom Turton sent a ball through from midfield and Ben Lund shrugged off the defender and lobbed the ball beyond Booth.

Just before half time Ryan Nesbitt sprinted into the box and was brought down, though the referee deemed no penalty kick.

Vauxhall again went close when Ben Dufton-Kelly volleyed just wide and then Harwood hit the bar.

Chasetown were next to strike the frame of the goal when left back Jordan Evans drilled a shot against the base of the post.

Motors were reduced to ten men after the linesman brought the referee’s attention to an earlier incident and Sean Smith saw red for an off the ball incident with Lund.

Jack Langston twice tested Booth with headers and Nesbitt had a shot deflected wide off his own man.