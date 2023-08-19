Boldmere St Michael’s 1 Chasetown 0

Chasetown made the better start but for all their early possession they were unable to create a clear goal scoring chance, bar a Jayden Campbell header which flicked narrowly wide.

Boldmere took the lead in the 27th minute with a vicious shot from the right hand side from Jamie Spiers which left Matt Sargeant with no chance.

Chasetown almost levelled in the 63rd minute when neat build up play saw Alex Melbourne tee up Sam Wilding, whose deflected shot was cleared off the line by Tazivaishe Chibaya.

Chase substitute Levi Rowley had a great chance to equalise when he connected with a Jordan Evans through ball and put his effort inches wide.

Spiers almost added a second in the 87th minute, only to be denied by Sargeant at close range.

The visitors were a whisker away from a dramatic replay when defender Tom Unwin struck the post after a Chasetown corner.

