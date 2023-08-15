Home and away for Scholars amid new pitch work

Work under way to transform Chasetown's Scholars Ground with a new £1million 3G pitch, after last season's new grandstand and future plans for a big clubhouse extension. Pics: Dave Birt

The Scholars are progressing at a rapid rate with their three-phase plan to totally transform the Scholars Ground into a top-class community facility that will help the club thrive sustainably for generations to come.

The club opened their new £100,000 330-seater grandstand last December and phase two is currently well under way, with a new £1million all-weather 3G surface being installed at their Burntwood base due for an October opening.

It means Mark Swann's side will begin their Northern Premier League West (step four) campaign away from their home stadium of 40 years, instead playing around 24 miles away at Boldmere St Michaels for the first couple of months, but ambitious chairman Steve Jones is confident works will be a game-changer for club and community.

"It's the start of our third season, for myself and my directors, we took it on to give the club and ground a shot in the arm," said Jones.

"Mick Joiner, who was chairman, is a great character in Midlands football, but with respect it needed some fresh ideas and new blood. It needed some money and TLC.

"It's all going really well, with a youth development pathway. We start the season with 54 teams, so obviously our home at the Scholars Ground, with just a grass pitch, was not able to hold what we wanted to put on, so a 3G pitch was the way forward.

"We got the Football Foundation's support, the local authority support, we're halfway through a £1million project to completely change the club, it makes us a seven-day operation for a sustainable club moving forward.

"It's all about building something for the community and we're now employing people, for business it's a great hub for the local area. I can't praise the people of Greater Burntwood enough.

"I remember years gone by with phone calls 'can I borrow a couple of grand here because cashflow's tight?' but now it will be self-financed and fantastic."

Swann's Scholars are on the road at Runcorn Linnets to open their campaign tomorrow with a home game, in Boldmere, against Leek Town next Tuesday. Chasetown have shifted more than 200 season tickets at an affordable £100 as a goodwill gesture for fans having to travel.

The seven-figure pitch project has been supported by a £500,000 grant from the Football Foundation, £150,000 from the Premier League – via an application on the back of the failed European Super League – £100,000 from Lichfield City Council, up to £15,000 from Burntwood Town Council and £20,000 each from the club's youth set-up and supporters' club. The rest has come from club members and sponsors' donations.

Phase three of the club's vision will then be a two-storey extension to the Scholars Ground's clubhouse, with lifts and new toilet facilities.

Jones believes that £1.5million build will persuade sports fans to watch action on TV in a top setting, youth groups for those young, old and vulnerable as well as business to hold functions and events on-site, also benefitting the community from an employment perspective.

Jones added: "Everybody's talking about the football club at the moment.

"It's about getting it right on and off the pitch, the support from local people and businesses is fantastic.