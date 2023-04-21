Scholars are fired up for a final-day push

Mark Swann

Swann’s side visit Cambridge City for their final game of the season sitting a point off the play-off places and Coleshill above them.

Three points this weekend could see them leapfrog either Coleshill or Sporting Khalsa should either of those teams lose.

Boss Swann commended his side who have put together a terrific run of form, unbeaten in their last 10 league games with eight wins.

He said: “I think we’ve only lost three or four games from the last 18, so I’m really pleased. The lads are confident, and so they should be.

“It’s out of our hands. We go to Cambridge relaxed, but still with that fire in our belly knowing that potentially we could be in the play-offs if we win a football game.

“Momentum is great, form doesn’t lie.

“The lads have been absolutely superb and the confidence has grown massively.

“One thing our lads always give is 110 per cent and you can’t ask for anything more.”

Swann revealed that Danny O’Callaghan picked up a hamstring injury this week which will see him miss the game this weekend, which Swann expects to be a tough test.

“It’s a tough game to go, but we go there in good spirits. We have one injury, which is a bit of a blow, with Danny O’Callaghan picking up a hamstring issue.”

However, there will be some frustration for Swann if his side fall just short.

“As a manager you want to finish that little bit better than you did last year,” he said. “There will be disappointment and we know why. We’ve experienced a tough start of the season but we understand why.

“Maybe we were just a bit complacent, in-experienced and didn’t understand that we had a target on our back at the start of the season.

“We had to have our feathers ruffled to stamp our authority back on the league again.

“It can be completely different though if we win the game this weekend, the emotions will completely change.”

Meanwhile, Halesowen Town host champions Stamford, while fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa host Spalding United, who sit one place above.

Stafford Rangers entertain Northern Premier League champions South Shields while in the National League North, Kidderminster Harriers travel to Southport FC.

In the Southern Central Premier, Hednesford Town visit Leiston, Rushall Olympic welcome Alvechurch and Stourbridge visit Coalville Town.