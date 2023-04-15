Chasetown 0 Halesowen 0 - Report

After an even opening, Chasetown had a gilt edged chance to open the scoring. Neat inter play saw Ben Lund slide the ball into Danny O’Callaghan who was fouled in the box. Luke Yates took responsibility for the penalty, but struck Daniel Platt’s right hand post.

The next great chance came for the visitors. Simeon Cobourne sprinted clear from midfield but dragged his shot wide of James Wren’s post.

Wren picked up an injury as the half ended and was replaced in goal at the interval by leading goalscorer Jack Langston.

Langston was called into the action just after the hour, kicking away an effort on goal.

Chasetown kept the pressure on and Ryan Wynter headed just wide of the post.