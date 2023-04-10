Scholars have play-off chances in own hands

Chasetown FC vs Sporting Khalsa in Northern Premier League Division One Midlands at Chasetown Football Club. Chasetown in White and Sporting Khalsa in Blue.. Chasetown FC vs Sporting Khalsa in Northern Premier League Division One Midlands at Chasetown Football Club. Chasetown in White and Sporting Khalsa in Blue Chasetown FC vs Sporting Khalsa in Northern Premier League Division One Midlands at Chasetown Football Club. Chasetown in White and Sporting Khalsa in Blue..

The Scholars, who have been playing catch-up nearly all season, now have destiny in their own hands – three points outside the top five with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Khalsa remain fourth after fifth-placed Boldmere St Michaels also slipped up – with just two matches of the Nortnern One Midlands season left.

Chasetown made a dream start with a goal after nine minutes. A Kris Taylor corner was partially cleared to Sam Wilding, who headed into the danger area and Yates climbed to divert a header past Sam Arnold.

Yates almost added a second in the 15th minute with a volley that flashed six inches over the crossbar.

After 29 minutes, Yates drew a free-kick on the edge of the box and took the set piece himself, smashing a daisy cutter beyond the despairing dive of Arnold.

Ben Lund was a whisker away from a third goal just before the break when he cut in from the left wing and struck the base of the post.

Khalsa started the second half more positively and Miracle Okafor dragged one effort wide and then saw a second one-on-one saved by Wren. The home custodian then made two superb fingertip saves to preserve his clean sheet – from Gurjit Singh and Tesfa Robinson.