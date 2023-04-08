Corby 0 Chasetown 4 - Report

Chasetown win

The Steelmen started brightly and twice tested Chase keeper James Wren, whilst a mix up between Wren and Kris Taylor saw the ball dribble narrowly wide of the post.

Chasetown weathered that early storm though and Danny O’Callaghan forced Jason Alexander into an early save.

In the 17th minute, the visitors took the lead when Ryan Shaw fired the ball into the six yard box and keeper Alexander spilled the ball straight to the feet of Ben Lund who couldn’t miss.

Five minutes later, the Scholars were in dreamland. O’Callaghan’s pass should’ve been cut out by a Corby defender and Luke Yates fired low beyond the grasp of Alexander.

Corby had the ball in the net twice. Once after an earlier offside and the latter disallowed for a foul on Wren.

Lund had a shot blocked and then Ryan Wynter saw his header cleared off the line by Callum Milne.

Lund was a whisker away from a third at the start of the second half when Alexander blocked and a retreating Mick Jacklin almost headed into his own net.

In the 71st minute, man of the match Lund scored what was surely the decisive third goal. Breaking through the inside right channel, Lund picked his spot beyond Alexander.