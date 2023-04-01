Chasetown 2 Dereham Town - Report

Chasetown were the first to force an attempt at goal when left back Jordan Evans struck a shot which took a wicked bounce and was retained by goalkeeper Ross Bilham.

Luke Yates fired into the side netting and then had a right footed effort deflected for a corner.

Dereham had two counter attacks which both flashed across the goal and wide of debutant James Wren’s right hand post.

Bilham had to be at his best to fingertip over a header from Danny O’Callaghan just before the halftime interval and then Jack Langston was denied by a last-ditch defensive tackle.

On the hour, Chasetown finally got the break through. Ben Lund forced Bilham into a low save to his right but only as far as Sam Wilding who side footed his first Scholars goal into an empty net.

Chasetown extended their lead in the 73rd minute when Ryan Wynter placed a header beyond the despairing dive of the visiting keeper from Langston’s corner.