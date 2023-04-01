Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chasetown 2 Dereham Town - Report

By Jonny DruryChasetown FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Chasetown kept their play offs alive, digging out a win after a spirited second half performance.

Chasetown were the first to force an attempt at goal when left back Jordan Evans struck a shot which took a wicked bounce and was retained by goalkeeper Ross Bilham.

Luke Yates fired into the side netting and then had a right footed effort deflected for a corner.

Dereham had two counter attacks which both flashed across the goal and wide of debutant James Wren’s right hand post.

Bilham had to be at his best to fingertip over a header from Danny O’Callaghan just before the halftime interval and then Jack Langston was denied by a last-ditch defensive tackle.

On the hour, Chasetown finally got the break through. Ben Lund forced Bilham into a low save to his right but only as far as Sam Wilding who side footed his first Scholars goal into an empty net.

Chasetown extended their lead in the 73rd minute when Ryan Wynter placed a header beyond the despairing dive of the visiting keeper from Langston’s corner.

O'Callaghan clipped the crossbar in injury time from 30 yards.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News