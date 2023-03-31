Mark Swann sure there will no slacking from Chasetown

Keiron Berry celebrates his goal for Chasetown v Walsall Pic: Dave Birt

The Scholars are unbeaten in their last five league games, with just two losses from their last 10 as they sit eighth, six points adrift of the play-off places, with a game in hand on surrounding teams.

Swann has been impressed with his side as they reached the Walsall Senior Cup final in midweek and continue to charge on hosting Dereham tomorrow.

He said: “We didn’t have a great start to the season but we know the reasons for that and what we’ve got now are the strong members of the squad fit and firing.

“Our form over the last 12 games has been brilliant and we’ve got to maintain that and see where it takes us.

“The lads are superb. One thing about our lads is that they’ll always give 100 per cent and they’re no slackers.

“They’re very close and a tight knit dressing room. One thing they are is hard-working, so I don’t expect anything different giving everything to get us over the line on Saturday and then moving into a very important bank holiday weekend.

“We’ve got to try and maintain that. But we aren’t daft and we know we have got some tough opposition coming up.”

Swann is hopeful for some silverware in the Walsall Senior Cup after the 1-0 win over Walsall on Tuesday, saying: “It’ll be great. The chairman said the other day that the club hasn’t won any silverware for 10 or 12 years.

“It’s going to be a tough ask against a very good Rushall Olympic team. But, it’ll be a great occasion for the supporters and players and everyone connected to the football club.

“Jay and I have had one full season at the football club and we got to the play-off finals, but it wasn’t to be on the day. It would be nice in the second season to lift a bit of silverware.”

Meanwhile, Sporting Khalsa visit Daventry Town and Halesowen welcome Coleshill Town.

Stafford Rangers visit Radcliffe in the Northern Premier, while in National League North Kidderminster Harriers visit Farsley Celtic.