Coleshill 1 Chasetown 1 - Report

Kris Taylor volleyed over the bar from close range as the visitors began to turn the screw.

The Scholars almost added a second just after the half hour. Skipper Danny O’Callaghan got his head on a cross and Hathaway quickly adjusted his feet to push the ball wide for a corner.

Coleshill levelled two minutes before the interval. Amarvir Sandhu burst forward from the left back position and set up Kai Tonge who lifted the ball beyond Curtis Pond.

On the stroke of half time, O’Callaghan fired narrowly over the bar.

Chase were awarded a penalty on the hour when Ashford was adjudged to have been fouled but Jack Langston fired his kick over the crossbar.