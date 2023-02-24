Chasetown belong in league above says boss Mark Swann

Chasetown boss Mark Swann

The ninth-placed Scholars have the best form in the league from the last 10 games with seven wins, two losses and a draw as they sit eight points off the play-off places.

And boss Swann is pleased his side have turned it around their league results in the second half of the season after a poor start, but wants to be higher than they are at the moment.

He said: “You’re never happy with mid-table, it’s pointless doing it if you don’t want to be successful.

“This football club needs to be in the league above and we’ve been doing our best over the last 10 games to try and get closer to it.

“We might have left it a little bit short but we’ll give it everything and a good push.

“It’s been a season of two halves. The first half was inconsistent, the second we’ve been a bit more like Chasetown as we were last season and a bit more at it.

“We seem to have hit a bit of form going into the business part of the season and the last 10 games.”

Swann expects a tough test against third-placed Spalding United after a loss to them earlier in the season, saying: “They’re a good side with a lot of pedigree.

“If it mirrors the game at their place when we lost 3-2, which was a cracking game of football but on the wrong end of the result, then hopefully this Saturday will be another entertaining game.

“Hopefully we’ll be on the right end of the result this time.”

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Sporting Khalsa visit Cambridge City while league-leaders Halesowen Town host Daventry Town.

Stafford Rangers travel to Stalybridge Celtic in the Northern Premier after four points from their last two games, while Kidderminster Harriers visit Darlington in the National League North, hoping to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, Hednesford Town may appear doomed to relegation – but will look to make it two wins in a row in the Southern Central Premier.