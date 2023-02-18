Notification Settings

Daventry 1 Chasetown 2 - Report

Chasetown were on the front foot from the off and deservedly took the lead after 9 minutes. A punch clear from the home keeper fell to Luke Yates who superbly volleyed home.

Daventry levelled on 15 minutes when Lewis Burgess fired home following a right-wing corner.

Yates was close to a second with a shot that dipped narrowly over the crossbar just shy of the half hour mark.

On the hour, the visitors were the ball’s width away from taking the lead when Jack Langston rattled the post.

A minute later, the Scholars did take the lead when Ryan Shaw fizzed a low shot inside the same corner.

Ashford almost added a late third but Lewis Patching made a save as the final whistle blew for Chasetown’s first ever win at Daventry.

