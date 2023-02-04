Chasrtown 4-0 Yaxley - Report

The in form hosts were straight on the front foot and took the lead after 15 minutes. Jack Langston drove in a free kick and skipper Danny O’Callaghan powered home a near post header.

Ryan Boothe and Langston then both had chances to add to the score but Kacper Kurylowicz was equal to the efforts.

A minute before half time, the hosts deservedly added a second when leading scorer Langston chanced his arm with his left foot from 25 yards which looped over the Yaxley keeper and off the underside of the crossbar.

Substitute Aaron Ashford had a great opportunity to increase their advantage. Clean through on goal, the ball bobbled and the chance cleared the crossbar.

O’Callaghan flashed a header just wide before Ashford smashed a third goal past Kurylowicz’s right hand.