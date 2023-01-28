Boldmere St Michaels 1-5 Chasetown - report

Chasetown started brightly and deservedly took the lead after 14 minutes. Johno Atherton was tripped in the penalty box and Jack Langston converted the spot kick to Lewis Gwilliams’ right.

The Scholars made it two on 27 minutes. This time Langston was provider with a free kick into the danger area, flicked home by the head of Ryan Boothe.

The Mikes pulled one back when Owen Parry got on the end of a pass to fire past Curtis Pond.

Langston added his second with a precise lob over Gwilliams from 25 yards.

Langston completed his hat trick with a stunning free kick from the left hand corner of the penalty area into the opposite top corner of the net.