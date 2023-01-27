Plans for the extension to the clubhouse at The Scholars.

The club want to install a new £900,000 all-weather artificial pitch and have received planning permission for the scheme. They also want to build an extension to the social club and expand spectator facilities around the ground.

They have applied to the Football Foundation for funding for the new pitch, with match funding needed but potential sponsors already on board and also have the backing of Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant.

Mr Fabricant visited the ground recently to meet club chairman Steve Jones and hospitality manager Kathryn Lamb,

he said he hoped Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money could be used to help with the pitch but also hoped a successful Levelling Up bid might account for the extension work.

He said: "Kathryn explained to me how the current facilities are used throughout the week as a community centre for youngsters, older people and those with special needs.

"The extension will provide three times the communal space and I believe that this project – along with others in Burntwood – would personify what ‘levelling up’ is all about.

"Moreover, it will be easier to provide data for the bid managers in London to demonstrate how the project will be a net gain to all in the community – not just football supporters."