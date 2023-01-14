Notification Settings

Chasetown 3 Loughborough Dynamo 0 - Report

By Jonny Drury

Chasetown eased to a 3-0 win over Loughborough Dynamo.

The hosts took the lead on the quarter hour mark. Jack Langston curled in a free kick and Ryan Boothe flicked a header past Lewis King for a goal on his home debut.

Chasetown deservedly added a second goal in the 36th minute. Ben Lund’s cross into the box was turned into his own net by former Scholars defender Luke McGinnell.

Langston thought he had won his side a penalty kick after he went down under a challenge from King.

Chasetown continued to turn the screw after the game and Lund and Langston both had chances to extend the lead.

Defender Edward Cook superbly blocked a Langston shot with his body on the edge of the penalty.

A third goal was no more than Chasetown merited. Langston beat the offside trap, checked he was onside and slotted past King at his near post.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

