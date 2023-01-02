Notification Settings

Chasetown take all three points

Chasetown FCPublished: Comments

Chasetown made a positive start and were on the front foot with a Jack Langston free-kick which went narrowly over the bar early on.

Scholars took the lead on 15 minutes when Ben Lund pressured keeper Sam Lomax following a poor backpass and Langston looped the ball into an empty net via the under side of the crossbar.

At the start of the second half, Chasetown were a whisker away from a second goal. Kris Taylor’s corner was headed on by Ryan Wynter into the path of Langston who volleyed off target.

Bedworth had a considerable spell of possession at the start of the second half without troubling the Scholars’ goal.

With 10 minutes to go, Bedworth levelled after a mishit back pass fell to Tristan Dunkley. The Scholars regained the lead when centre back Ryan Wynter powered home from a corner. Chasetown were reduced to 10 men when substitute Mitch Botfield received a straight red for a late tackle on Liam Murphy.

