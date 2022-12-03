Chasetown 0-1 Boldmere St Michaels - Report

The visitors started well and perhaps should have scored early on, but two chances came and went with shots wide of Curtis Pond's goal when they maybe should have struck the target.

Ben Lund started in the number 9 shirt after the departure of Joey Butlin in the week and thought he had won a penalty when he went down under a challenge from a Mikes' defender.

The first half was few and far between in terms of real goal scoring chances, with the closest Chasetown coming a Jack Langston dipping effort that Lewis Gwilliams played safe and palmed over the bar for a corner.

Three minutes before the interval, Boldmere broke the deadlock with what proved to be the only goal of the game, as Andre Brown shot beyond Pond to give the play-off chasers the lead.