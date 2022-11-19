Chasetown 0-1 Cambridge City - Report

The visitors took the lead after 9 minutes with their first attack. Defender Alex Melbourne was adjudged to have handled and Daniel Cotton converted the penalty sending Curtis Pond the wrong way.

Chasetown took over territorially and Jack Langston volleyed over the crossbar and then headed narrowly off target from 8 yards out.

Scholars skipper Danny O’Callaghan was next to go close, turning a shot into the six yard box from a tight angle, but no one was there to tap home.

The hosts had strong penalty appeals turned down at the start of the second half, and then Joe Welch made a top save to deny Joey Butlin from close range.

It was all one way traffic and all the possession was with Chasetown up to the final third. Langston from 25 yards pulled a right footer just wide of the post.