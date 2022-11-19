Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chasetown 0-1 Cambridge City - Report

By Jonny DruryChasetown FCPublished: Comments

The Scholars will feel disappointed not to have taken a point from this encounter.

The visitors took the lead after 9 minutes with their first attack. Defender Alex Melbourne was adjudged to have handled and Daniel Cotton converted the penalty sending Curtis Pond the wrong way.

Chasetown took over territorially and Jack Langston volleyed over the crossbar and then headed narrowly off target from 8 yards out.

Scholars skipper Danny O’Callaghan was next to go close, turning a shot into the six yard box from a tight angle, but no one was there to tap home.

The hosts had strong penalty appeals turned down at the start of the second half, and then Joe Welch made a top save to deny Joey Butlin from close range.

It was all one way traffic and all the possession was with Chasetown up to the final third. Langston from 25 yards pulled a right footer just wide of the post.

A late Butlin free kick dipped agonisingly over the bar in the dying minutes as the Scholars were unable to force the equaliser their play deserved while substitute Jon Letford's stoppage time shot on the turn was deflected into the side netting.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News