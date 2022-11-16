Notification Settings

Chasetown hold their nerve in Walsall Senior Cup shootout

Chasetown FC

Chasetown progressed to the next round of the Walsall Senior Cup after a penalty shootout against Coleshill Town. The match ended at 3-3 after normal time but the Scholars held their nerve to win 3-2 on penalties.

In the Birmingham Senior Cup second round, Albion under-21s eased through after a 4-0 victory at Stratford Town.

Villa under-21s also progressed, beating Nuneaton Borough 3-2. Tommi O’Reilly had twice given Villa the lead before a penalty from Ruben Shakpoke sealed the win.

Tividale handed out a 6-1 thrashing to Coventry United, with Ryan Snape smashing a first-half hat-trick.

Hednesford Town’s match against Studley was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Keys Park. The same fate befell Lye Town against Walsall under-21s.

Meanwhile, Kidderminster Harriers have announced that Jack Tolley has joined Kai Lissimore on loan at Bromsgrove Sporting, where he will stay for the next month.

It comes a day after Harriers signed Paddy McLaughlin, Reiss McNally and Tom Billson on loan for a month in a bid to revive their flagging season.

