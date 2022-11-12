Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dereham Town 2 Chasetown 3 - Report

By Nathan JudahChasetown FCPublished:

The Magpies took the lead inside two minutes when Oli Yun fired home from long range.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 to the hosts. Dion Frary got to the near post and diverted it past Curtis Pond.

Chasetown responded with two half chances. Jayden Campbell had a shot blocked for a corner and then skipper Danny O’Callaghan forced a comfortable save from home keeper Ross Bilham.

Just beyond the half hour, O’Callaghan’s shot went through the legs of a defender and Jack Langston poached from six yards to fire home.

Chasetown deservedly levelled in the 51st minute. A superb cross from Ben Lund was met by a downward header from Joey Butlin.

Bilham made a stunning save to keep out a deflected Jordan Evans long range effort and then Lund was inches wide from outside the area.

The Scholars were now well in the ascendancy and Bilham made another full length to deny an Oli Hayward volley from 25 yards.

Man of the Match Ben Lund gave Chasetown the lead with a delicate chip over Bilham from a through ball by O’Callaghan.

Langston had a shot saved by Bilham and then Lund has his shot cleared off the line by defender Richard Black as Chasetown ran out worthy winners in the end.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News