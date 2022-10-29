FA Trophy: Chasetown 0-2 Marske - Report

Inside the first 3 minutes, Chasetown rattled the crossbar after Luke Yates headed a Kris Taylor free kick against the frame of the goal.

Marske started to take control of the game and twice Chase keeper Curtis Pond had to dash off his line to deny United forwards.

Midway through the half, the Scholars were twice denied by defensive blocks. First, Dale Hopson charged down Oli Hayward and then Jason Kennedy threw himself in front of a Mitch Botfield effort.

Just before the interval, Hayward fired goalwards and Ryan Catterick got down smartly to his left, with Jack Langston firing the rebound off target.

Chasetown kept the pressure on and debutant Joshua Simcox crossed for Langston whose shot was well saved into the path of Joey Butlin who couldn’t get enough purchase on the header and Catterick gathered easily.

Just short of the hour, the North Yorkshiremen took the lead. Connor Simpson’s first effort was blocked by Ryan Wynter and Simpson followed up to net from six yards, though the goalscorer didn’t celebrate his opener.

Chasetown pushed for an equaliser and Yates fired from outside the box and the visiting keeper dived full length to his left to concede a corner.

After 80, United extended their lead. A Scholars attack broke down and Marske broke quickly and Simpson was on hand to add his second with a flick beyond Pond.