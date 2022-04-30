Chasetown beaten by Belper in play-off final

Chasetown were beaten 1-0 by Belper in the play off final - Pictures by Jim Wall

In front of an official club record crowd of 2,500, Belper made the first in-roads towards the Scholars goal inside the first ten minutes, earning a free-kick just outside the penalty area, though nothing came from it.

The hosts registered their first effort on target in the 12th minute as Danny O’Callaghan warmed Lewis Gwilliams’ gloves from just outside the penalty area.

The Nailers’ Danny South saw yellow for a late challenge on Chase striker Joey Butlin, but Mr Taylor had already blown for a Belper free-kick so the visitors had the chance to clear.

Just before the midway point, Chase leading goalscorer Jack Langston put a header just wide of the post from Butlin’s cross.

The game was halted for over five minutes as medical staff were called to a supporter who required immediate assistance.

When the game resumed, Belper’s South almost forced an error from Ryan Wynter, but the loose ball ran through to keeper Curtis Pond.

The first half entered eight minutes of stoppage time and skipper O’Callaghan curled an effort wide of Gwilliams’ upright.

Alex Melbourne, playing advanced of his normal right-back berth, forced a corner before the break with a low drive that deflected off a Belper boot.

The Nailers took the lead four minutes into the second half. A cross from the right to the far post from Brodie Litchfield was headed home by an unmarked Riece Bertram.

Chasetown were quick to get back on the attack and Gwilliams was at full stretch to pluck a cross from Butlin out of the air before O’Callaghan could head goalwards.

On 69, Gwilliams was forced low to right, to push a low Langston shot wide of the post, before taking an easy catch from Wynter following the resultant corner.

Substitute Kyle Perry almost linked up with Butlin, but imperious defending from South kept the back door locked on the Chasetown forwards.

Prince Macinelli threatened the Scholars goal on the counter attack as the game entered the last ten minutes but, after initially outpacing Josh Mansell, the full-back recovered to clear the danger.

Wynter was crowded out as he tried to get on the edge of an Oli Hayward as the hosts pushed for the equaliser.

The Scholars sent up goalkeeper Pond and he got caught upfield as Mansell cleared from Woodcock as they raced towards an open goal.

Chasetown thought they had scored a dramatic equaliser as substitute Dilano Reid’s low shot fizzed past Gwilliams but South cleared off the line to rightfully earn the man of the match award. with home fans convinced the ball had crossed the line.

The final whistle blew and Derbyshire had their second promoted side, joining Ilkeston in the Premier Division.

Chasetown (4-1-4-1): Pond; Mansell, Evans, Cox, Wynter, Hayward, Melbourne (Reid 67), Langston, Butlin, O’Callaghan, Lund (Perry 75).

Subs not used: McGinnell, Burroughs, Cunningham

Belper Town (4-4-2): Gwilliams; Rhodes, Muggleton (Woodcock 60), Wilson, South, Jordan, Robson, Mancinelli, Bertram (Peterson 65), Litchfield, Dixon (Curtis 84)

Subs not used: Wright, Benjamin-Potts

Referee: Mr Shaun Taylor