Chasetown 1 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

The Scholars started on the front foot and Danny O’Callaghan forced a brilliant save early on from Sam Arnold.
Ben Lund fired narrowly wide so it was no surprise when Jack Langston fired home on the quarter-hour after Arnold had saved from Oli Hayward.
Khalsa levelled just before the interval when Gurgit Singh lofted the ball over an advancing Curtis Pond.
Straight after half-time, Chasetown were a whisker away from taking the lead when Joey Butlin’s header struck the top of the crossbar. Chasetown knew a win would keep their title hopes alive and in the 67th minute O’Callaghan picked his spot only to see the ball deflecting away for a corner.
In front of another 1,000-plus attendance, the Scholars kept pushing for the winner.
Kyle Perry got on the end of a Joey Butlin pass and Khalsa cleared off the line – a goal that would’ve put Chasetown a point behind Ilkeston who went down 4-2 at home to Shepshed Dynamo.
Instead, Chasetown can still win the league if they win their final game and Ilkeston suffer another defeat.