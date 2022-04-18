Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chasetown 1 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

By Russell YoullChasetown FCPublished:

Chasetown missed the chance go within a point of the top of the Northern Premier Midlands division after being held at home by Sporting Khalsa.

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 18/04/2022..Action from the second half of Chasetown FC v Sporting Khalsa. C: Harry Cunningham V SP: Sean Williams..
SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 18/04/2022..Action from the second half of Chasetown FC v Sporting Khalsa. C: Harry Cunningham V SP: Sean Williams..

The Scholars started on the front foot and Danny O’Callaghan forced a brilliant save early on from Sam Arnold.

Ben Lund fired narrowly wide so it was no surprise when Jack Langston fired home on the quarter-hour after Arnold had saved from Oli Hayward.

Khalsa levelled just before the interval when Gurgit Singh lofted the ball over an advancing Curtis Pond.

Straight after half-time, Chasetown were a whisker away from taking the lead when Joey Butlin’s header struck the top of the crossbar. Chasetown knew a win would keep their title hopes alive and in the 67th minute O’Callaghan picked his spot only to see the ball deflecting away for a corner.

In front of another 1,000-plus attendance, the Scholars kept pushing for the winner.

Kyle Perry got on the end of a Joey Butlin pass and Khalsa cleared off the line – a goal that would’ve put Chasetown a point behind Ilkeston who went down 4-2 at home to Shepshed Dynamo.

Instead, Chasetown can still win the league if they win their final game and Ilkeston suffer another defeat.

Chasetown FC
Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News