Chasetown 1 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 18/04/2022..Action from the second half of Chasetown FC v Sporting Khalsa. C: Harry Cunningham V SP: Sean Williams..

The Scholars started on the front foot and Danny O’Callaghan forced a brilliant save early on from Sam Arnold.

Ben Lund fired narrowly wide so it was no surprise when Jack Langston fired home on the quarter-hour after Arnold had saved from Oli Hayward.

Khalsa levelled just before the interval when Gurgit Singh lofted the ball over an advancing Curtis Pond.

Straight after half-time, Chasetown were a whisker away from taking the lead when Joey Butlin’s header struck the top of the crossbar. Chasetown knew a win would keep their title hopes alive and in the 67th minute O’Callaghan picked his spot only to see the ball deflecting away for a corner.

In front of another 1,000-plus attendance, the Scholars kept pushing for the winner.

Kyle Perry got on the end of a Joey Butlin pass and Khalsa cleared off the line – a goal that would’ve put Chasetown a point behind Ilkeston who went down 4-2 at home to Shepshed Dynamo.