Wisbech 0 Chasetown 4

Jack Langston scores

Chasetown were on the front foot from the start in the Northern Premier League Midlands division and goalkeeper Luke Pearson palmed a Danny O’Callaghan effort over the crossbar.

The Scholars deservedly took the lead on 25 minutes. Jordan Evans played the ball through to Jack Langston which split the defence and Langston flicked the ball past Pearson.

Pearson then pulled another save out of the top drawer to deny Langston as the visitors continued to dominate.

After a period under pressure, the Scholars upped their game and Harry Cunningham chased down the ball and a bobble meant Pearson missed his clearance and Cunningham unselfishly picked out Langston who slammed it home from six yards.

Langston completed a sensational hat-trick at the far post finishing off a Kyle Perry crossfield pass.

In the final minute, substitute Dilano Reid wrapped up an emphatic victory to keep up the pressure on league leaders Ilkeston, who came fron behind to beat Bedworth United 2-1 .

The Derbyshire outfit remain three points clear of second-placed Scholars going into the final two games of the season, and they also hold a superior goal difference.