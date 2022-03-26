Chasetown 3-0 Cambridge City - Report

The Scholars promotion bid started brightly and they deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute. Joey Butlin’s curling effort was palmed out by Daniel George but skipper Danny O’Callaghan reacted first to fire into the roof of the net.

George made a stunning save in first half stoppage time full length to deny Chasetown leading scorer Jack Langston.

The Scholars doubled their lead in the 55th minute. Liam Kirton miscued his shot which would have gone wide but defender Yan Nantini-Ofosu inexplicably put the ball into his own goal.

Three minutes later, the Scholars were three clear when Langston headed home a Butlin cross.