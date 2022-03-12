Notification Settings

Chasetown 1-0 Ilkeston Town - Report

By Jonny Drury

A late Joey Butlin goal secured a vital three points for the title bid for Chasetown.

For the second week running, the Scholars were up against a rival for promotion. After last week’s 0-4 reverse, Chasetown had a point to prove.

In front of their record league gate of 1,404 the Scholars started brightly and Jack Langston had a shot blocked after build up play from Joey Butlin and Johno Atherton.

Langston then fired over the bar, before Ilkeston troubled Chase keeper Curtis Pond with a long range free kick.

Chasetown turned up the heat at the start of the second period and within quick succession, skipper Danny O’Callaghan twice went close with headers. His first was cleared for a corner, the second was a whisker wide.

It was no surprise when Chasetown took the lead. Substitute Ben Lund patiently teed up Langston and his pinpoint cross found Butlin who dived in to head past Ross Durrant.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

