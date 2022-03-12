Chasetown 1-0 Ilkeston Town - Report

For the second week running, the Scholars were up against a rival for promotion. After last week’s 0-4 reverse, Chasetown had a point to prove.

In front of their record league gate of 1,404 the Scholars started brightly and Jack Langston had a shot blocked after build up play from Joey Butlin and Johno Atherton.

Langston then fired over the bar, before Ilkeston troubled Chase keeper Curtis Pond with a long range free kick.

Chasetown turned up the heat at the start of the second period and within quick succession, skipper Danny O’Callaghan twice went close with headers. His first was cleared for a corner, the second was a whisker wide.