Chasetown 3-1 Coleshill Town - Report

Chasetown took the lead inside six minutes when Danny O’Callaghan and Zack Foster combined and Joey Butlin headed home.

Coleshill had a great chance to level midway through the half but Curtis Pond dived to his right to save a penalty kick from Kai Tonge.

Just after the hour, the Scholars doubled their lead when Johno Atherton beat the offside trap and slotted past Paul Hathaway.

Three minutes later, the hosts extended their lead when Butlin rolled a free kick to Jack Langston who smashed the ball beyond Hathaway.

Tonge responded goal to reduce the arrears as he advanced on goal and lifted the ball beyond Pond.