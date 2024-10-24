Sporting Khalsa fight back to keep their winning streak going

The Lions are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions (winning nine, drawing one) and climbed to within seven points of Northern One Midlands leaders Corby Town who’ve played three games more.

Taylor Townsend and Kyle Belmonte propelled Worcester into a two-goal lead inside 43 minutes before Todd Ferrier halved the deficit on the cusp of half-time.

Jayden Campbell hauled Sporting level 10 minutes from time and Simeone Cobourne’s dramatic 90th-minute winner completed the turnaround.

In National League North, Rushall Olympic were condemned to a 3-0 defeat by league leaders Scunthorpe United at Glanford Park.

Danny Whitehall fired the Iron into a 13th-minute lead and Alfie Beestin and Callum Roberts added to the scoring after the break to end the Pics’ five-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Kidderminster Harriers were held to a goalless draw at home to Marine to leave them 11th in the table.

Phil Brown’s charges have registered just one win in their last seven league games (three draws, three losses) since collecting four wins from their first five.

Stourbridge slipped to third in the Southern Central Premier after losing 2-0 at Kettering Town.

The Glassboys had cruised to a 5-1 victory at Hitchin Town over the weekend but were condemned to a second defeat in three games courtesy of goals from Isiah Noel-Williams and Gary Hooper.

Chasetown emerged 3-2 victors at Kidsgrove Athletic to move into seventh place in the Northern One West. George Cater broke the deadlock after 10 minutes before Danny Glover’s brace either side of half-time propelled Chasetown into the driving seat. Tom Pope and Harry Goode reduced the arrears for the hosts but Chasetown held on to extend their unbeaten run to four games (two wins, two draws).

Elliott Johnson rescued a point for Hednesford Town at home to Hanley Town after his 86th-minute equaliser cancelled out Ejay Leitch Smith’s 33rd-minute opener.

Stafford Rangers fell to a 2-1 defeat at Nantwich Town with Kaiman Anderson scoring late after quick-fire goals from Nantwich pair Kai Evans and Kelvin Mellor.

In Northern One Midlands, Walsall Wood’s trip to Sutton Coldfield Town was postponed as uncertainty surrounding the club off the pitch continues to undermine their strong start to the season.

Elsewhere, fourth-place Darlaston Town romped to a third straight win with a 3-0 success at Lye Town thanks to goals from Tyler Bruck, Aaron Bishop and Kieran Cook.