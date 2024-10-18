Badgers on the scent of a best ever campaign

Regan Smith is the league’s top scorer with 16 goals, while the team as a whole have scored 43 times already this term, across all competitions.

A win would put the Badgers six points behind leaders Lichfield City, whose own 11-game unbeaten streak came to a sudden end last weekend as Brocton thrashed them 4-0.

Manager Alex Curtis said: “I don’t think anyone else would have been expecting that kind of scoreline. We played really well.

“We went there, and we were strong off the ball. We put them under a lot of pressure, and I thought we were good value for the result and, to be honest with you, had a couple of other chances to score more.

“I thought we deserved it on the day. It was kind of beyond our wildest dreams to win 4-0 there.”

Smith returns from suspension for the game against mid-table Northwich Victoria, while Curtis said Tom Vaughan and Lucas Green-Birch should return from injury.

Focus

“We just take it one game at a time, and we’ve always done that and we always just focus on the next match,” added Curtis.

“We set ourselves the goal of becoming the best Brocton team ever and the best any Brocton team’s ever done is finish 13th in Step 5.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, OJM Black Country face Shifnal Town, a strong side who went on a record-breaking FA Cup run earlier this month, knocking out three sides in higher divisions. OJM are six points from 17th, but also six points from the play-offs.

In the FA Vase, Tividale play Cranfield United, Dudley Town visit Rugby Borough, and AFC Wulfrunians host Sutton United.

Bilston Town have the chance to go second against relegation-threatened AFC Bridgnorth in the Midland League Division One.

Cradley Town face Wednesfield Community, who need the points to extend their gap ahead of the relegation places. A win for Cradley could keep play-off hopes alive.

In the North West Counties Division One South, Stafford Town could extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points if they beat Shawbury United, while Eccleshall host Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Bewdley Town have a tough fixture against Hellenic League Division One side Redditch Borough. Borough are third in the division – five points off the top.