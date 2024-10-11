Promotion off the table as Walsall Wood attempt to reset

After a flying start to the Northern One Midlands season, going unbeaten until last Tuesday, Wood would have previously expected to visit 19th-placed Anstey Nomads tomorrow in the hunt for three more points.

However, after a turbulent week at the club following the resignation of Ian Long due to reported unpaid wages, Adam Pearce who has stepped in until he is “told otherwise” is just focusing on just playing the game.

Wood fielded a new-look side against Lye Town midweek that Pearce says he was forced to pull together within 24 hours, and the former Wolverhampton Casuals manager expects another testing afternoon tomorrow

“They’re a very good side,” said Pearce. “It’ll be a different game but I think at the minute as far as the club is concerned, the results are pretty much irrelevant at the moment.

“It’s about stabilising and getting through this short-term period, and going from there. It’s about getting 11 blokes on the pitch.

“I think it was a baptism of fire in the sense that the first 11 that played together on Tuesday, not one player had played together until the game.

“To hit the ground running like we did, and go into half-time with the lead was fantastic. I’m really pleased with the way it’s gone and it’s given me a boost. I’ve had so many people contact me who are interested in getting involved and helping me out.

“I’m massively confident we can put a squad together that can compete. But obviously, the remit now isn’t promotion, it’s literally damaged limitation and hopefully we can stay in the league and reset.”

Elsewhere, Lye Town welcome Wellingborough Town, while Sporting Khalsa entertain Grantham Town and Darlaston Town go to Shepshed Dynamo.

In the Northern One West, Dale Belford will look to continue his unbeaten start to life as Stafford Rangers manager at Wythenshawe, while Chasetown go to City of Liverpool.

And in the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town visit Lowestoft Town and Stourbridge welcome Royston Town.