Scholars moving on up after they thrash Nantwich

The Scholars overtook their opponents and several other sides to move up to ninth in the standings, two points off the play-off places with as many as four games in hand on the sides above them.

All the goals came after the interval as Mark Swann’s side recorded their fifth win from their last six matches in all competitions.

Oli Hayward got the ball rolling five minutes after half-time when he slotted home following a brilliant run by Jordan Evans.

A James Melhado own goal doubled the advantage six minutes later before Mitchell Clarke collected a long ball and slotted the ball between former Crewe goalkeeper Ben Garratt’s legs.

And Joe Thompson rounded off the scoring with his first goal for the club.

Meanwhile, Hednesford Town may be making FA Cup progress, but they are without a league win in four – stretching back to August 24 – after drawing 2-2 at Witton Albion.

Harry McGee’s free header had put Witton 1-0 up in the 10th minute, but Hednesford had a glorious chance to level six minutes before the interval when Omar Holness was brought down in the penalty area.

Dom McHale missed the spot-kick to leave the Pitmen behind, but Jack Bearne levelled eight minutes after the break and Manny Duku completed the turnaround soon after.

Hednesford heroically held on until eight minutes into stoppage time when Wealth Dasilva snatched an equaliser for Witton.