Sporting Khalsa to make history in Trophy trip to Barwell

Khalsa thrashed Harborough Town on Saturday to reach the first round proper for the first time in their history.

It was their third qualifying-round victory this season, having already overcome Coventry Sphinx and Nantwich Town.

And their reward is a trip to one-league-higher Barwell at the end of the month.

Elsewhere, Chasetown, Halesowen Town and Stourbridge have all been handed home ties.

The Scholars will welcome Belper Town, who play at the same level as themselves, while the Yeltz will start as big favourites at home to lower-league Congleton Town.

And there is also set to be a close clash between Stourbridge and Alvechurch – the two sides are separated by just one place in the Southern Central Premier currently.

Matches are due to take place on Saturday, October 26, and will be decided by a penalty shootout on the day should they end all square.

Winning teams will receive £3,000 in prize money, with the losing sides set to pocket £775.

National League North and National League South sides – including Kidderminster Harriers and Rushall Olympic – come in at the second round.