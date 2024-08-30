Robins want to do Dudley proud in Stourbridge Cup derby

The Robins host the Glassboys tomorrow having reached the first qualifying round of the competition for the first time in 12 years.

Lovatt’s men, who play two levels below the visitors in the Midland League Premier Division, are clear underdogs in a tie which is expected to attract a crowd of up to 1,000 at the Guardian Warehouse Arena.

But while the first competitive meeting in decades between the old non-league rivals promises to be a special occasion, Lovatt wants his players to focus purely on the task in front of them.

He said: “I don’t want Stourbridge coming here and thinking we are treating it like a cup final.

“For us as a team, it is another game. We have treated it that way in the build-up and worked hard to make sure the players do not get swept up in the extra attention around the fixture.

“We know we are underdogs. We want to go out there and put in a strong performance which makes the club and town proud.”

This is a fixture with some history. Stourbridge were Town’s final opponents at the Sports Ground when the latter clinched the Southern League Midland title in 1985, days before a sinkhole opened on the site and left their long-time home unfit for purpose. Since then the club have led a nomadic existence, briefly going out of business in 1997 before being reformed lower down the non-league pyramid.

The Robins have not reached the FA Cup second qualifying round since 1995, when they were knocked out by Sandwell Borough.

This year’s run to the first qualifying round, thanks to wins over Sporting Inkberrow and Worcester City, has already generated more than £3,000 in prize money. A further £2,565 is on offer if they beat the Glassboys.

Their visitors have also experienced rough times since the 1980s but over the last 15 years have become one of the strongest non-league clubs in the region.

New Stour boss Liam McDonald was able to make six changes as his team made it four wins from five Southern League Central matches at Redditch on Monday.

But he has been at pains to remind his players they can afford to take nothing for granted against the hungry Robins. McDonald said: “Do we play in the higher league? Yes. Are we favourites? Yes.

“But the difference is this is the FA Cup and we all know what can happen. As a manager, I have seen both sides of it, winning matches my teams were not expected to and losing matches we weren’t expected to as well.

“We have told the players that even though Dudley Town are the underdogs we cannot underestimate them.

“They have had a good start to the season, just like we have. Above all else, I think it is a really good game for the town.

“We will be going in with a lot of confidence and the one thing I can promise is the players will be giving their all. It is a new group but they are finding a togetherness very quickly.”

Supporters wishing to travel to the tie can take advantage of a free shuttle service supplied by Town’s sponsors Diamond Bus, which will run from the town centre to the ground.

Buses depart at 12.45pm and 2pm from the Malt Shovel pub on Tower Street.

Elsewhere in the Cup, the rest of our sides are on the road – Darlaston Town travel to Harborough Town looking to make the second qualifying round for the first time since their reformation.

Meanwhile, Halesowen Town visit Redditch United, Stafford Rangers are at Kettering Town, Hednesford Town go to Melton Town and Sporting Khalsa are on the road at Basford United.