Halesowen and Stourbridge claim bank holiday victories

More than 1,300 people witnessed the local derby, with Rovers’ boss Paul Smith up against his former club who took the game to the hosts from the off.

Conor Tee set up Josh Smile early on but he fired over. Tee then put a free kick over the bar.

But it was the home side who took the lead on 19 minutes when Charles Wragg found himself in a one-on-one with Halesowen goalkeeper Daniel Platt and slotted home.

Kieren Donnelly, who has been in impressive form for the Yeltz early in the season, equalised three minutes later when he expertly found a gap in a crowded goalmouth to score.

Platt was called upon to make a double save on 29 minutes but Nat Kelly produced a sublime strike on 36 to make it 2-1 to Halesowen.

The second half saw Halesowen threaten a number of times, Donnelly seeing a shot turned onto the bar on 55 and he couldn’t quite scramble the rebound home.

Just a minute later captain Ryan Wynterheaded on to the top of the bar and McKauley Manning and Adi Yussuf also went close to making it 3-1.

Jack Newall fired wide for the home side as they looked for the equaliser but Russ Penn’s side certainly deserved all three points.

Meanwhile, Stourbridge made it the perfect weekend with a second win in three days as they claimed the spoils at another of the early pacesetters Redditch United.

The Glassboys started brightly with Ethan Freemantle having a shot saved on three minutes before a foul on the striker just outside the penalty area led to his side’s seventh-minute opener.

There had been shouts for a penalty but it mattered little in the end with Alex Bradley curling his kick over the wall and beyond the leaden-footed Adam Harrison in the Reds’ goal.

But the lead lasted just 11 minutes before a penalty was awarded at the other end after William Grewal-Pollard handled under pressure and home skipper Jordan Cranston made no mistake from the spot.

Both sides had chances to take the lead just before half-time with Jaiden White forcing a fine reflex save from Stour shotstopper Oli Taylor while his opposite number Harrison pulled off an outstanding double save to deny Jessy Bavanganga and Freemantle.

There had been little to choose between the sides in the opening 45 minutes but it was the Glassboys who dominated the second period and Dominic Lewis fired them into the lead on 73 minutes with a low drive through a crowded area from the edge of the box.

Redditch defender Max Ram planted a header over the target with five minutes remaining and his side paid the price in the 90th minute when a mistake by Cranston allowed substitute Toumani Sidibe in on goal and he calmly slotted home.