Derby spoils are shared as Chasetown beg back Hednesford

In front of 2,620 spectators at Keys Park, home skipper Elliott Johnson opened the scoring early on as the Pitmen looked in control of the game, but Jack Langston’s equaliser in the final period of the game then had Steve King’s side on the back foot.

Following an even start, Hednesford began to control the tempo of the game and got their reward in the ninth minute as Johnson knocked in a free-kick taken by Dan Trickett-Smith.

The Pitmen dominated possession but their chances were restricted against an impressive Scholars defence and the visitors were almost back on level terms on the half hour mark when Langston’s ball over the top found Luke Yates but the forward was unable to get his shot in and Jack Rose cleared up the danger. Six minutes later, Chasetown went close again as skipper Langston forced a save out of Rose diving at full stretch to his left.

The hosts should have doubled their lead on the brink of half-time as Sion Spence saw his effort roll just wide of the post before Curtis Pond saved a curled effort from the home side’s Rob Stevenson.

Hednesford continued to dominate the ball in the second half, but Chasetown persevered with their chances.

George Cater brushed the crossbar with his strike in the 70th minute before Jack Langston drew level with an effort across goal three minutes later to ensure the points were shared.

Meanwhile, Stafford Rangers picked up their first league victory of the season after goals from Joe Mwasile and Dan Cockerline gave them a 2-0 victory against Hanley Town.

After progressing in the FA Trophy at the weekend, the Boro were in desperate search of their first league win of the campaign.

Rangers took a 57th-minute lead with Stanley Anaebonam breaking before finding Mwasile, who fired home. Hanley remained in the match and Tom Pope forced Cameron Belford back into action to tip his effort away.

However, it was Stafford who sealed the win on 77 minutes when substitute James McQuilkin’s corner was met by Cockerline to score.

It was the second time this season Stafford have beaten local rivals Hanley after recording an FA Cup victory over them earlier in the season.

Rangers are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they travel to Kettering Town.