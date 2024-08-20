Dudley Town rewarded for FA Cup win with Stourbridge clash

Abdul Bashiru’s dramatic 93rd minute winner propelled Town into the FA Cup first qualifying round for the first time in 12 years with a 2-1 victory at Worcester City.

The Robins fell behind when Zach Guinan opened the scoring after 15 minutes, but they restored parity just beyond the hour-mark when Brad Mansell powered his volley beyond the reach of Joe Stockton.

Worcester, who lifted the Hellenic Premier Division title in imperious fashion last term, were unbeaten in 17 games before kick-off, but Bashiru’s low finish at the death ended that run to set-up a derby against Stourbridge in the next round.

Stone Old Alleynians’ FA Cup journey was ended by a 3-0 defeat at Rugby Town.

Harrison Nee delivered the breakthrough for Rugby on 40 minutes when he applied a neat finish to Dan Summerfield’s low driven cross.

Nee Almost doubled Rugby’s lead before the break when he crashed a close-range finish against the crossbar.

Liam Francis pounced on Trey Charles’ corner to score Rugby’s second just before the hour and Ryan Sahota rounded off the win in the dying embers of the match.

Brocton were dumped out of the competition in heartbreaking fashion as Sam Fitzgerald’s 94th minute free-kick condemned them to a narrow 1-0 home defeat against Coleshill Town.

Elsewhere in the draw, Darlaston Town – who beat fellow Black Country side Lye Town – visit Harborough Town. Halesowen make the short trip to Redditch United. Hednesford Town go to Melton Town, while rivals Stafford Rangers have been drawn at Kettering Town.

In the Midland Football League Premier Division, early frontrunners Stourport Swifts maintained their unbeaten start with a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Casuals.

Former Stourbridge striker Darryl Knights opened the scoring for the Swifts in the 17th minute but Robert Bishop’s leveller on the cusp of half-time saw Casuals register their first point of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Sajad salvaged a point for Tividale with a 96th minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Studley.

In Division One, Smethwick Rangers romped to a 3-0 victory at Paget Rangers to climb into sixth-place courtesy of goals from Kamil Solecki, Jake Allen and Red Simmons.

Bilston suffered a 4-3 defeat at Saffron Dynamo despite coming from two goals behind earlier in the game.

Chris Bladen, Eesa Sawyers and Samuel Yankson were among the scorers for Bilston but Saff Jurelle bagged his brace for the hosts with the winning goal 10 minutes from time.

10-man Wednesfield were beaten 1-0 by Cradley Town at the Cottage Ground as they succumbed to their fourth defeat in five matches.

Brad Ward scored the only goal on the stroke of half-time, before substitute Adam Naim was shown a red card for Wednesfield.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town climbed into second with a memorable 7-2 home victory over Shawbury United.

Jayden Hunter and Matthew Hearsey both bagged braces, while Taylor Draper, Jamie Fox and James May also got on the score sheet to complete the rout.

Finally, Eccleshall lost 1-0 against Ashville on home soil with Lewis Moynes scoring the only goal of a tight contest in the 72nd minute.