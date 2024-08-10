Stalybridge Celtic 1, Stafford Rangers 0 - Report

It was always going to be an uphill task for the visitors after James McQuilkin was sent off at the end of the first half for an off-the-ball incident.

The hosts created a number of chances in the second period only to be denied by keeper Cam Belford before Joe Robbins became the second player to see red five minutes from time after picking up a second booking.

It looked as though Stafford had survived but in the second minute of added time, Matty Bryan slotted home a Moses Masaba cross to claim the points for the home side.