Lichfield fail to reel in leaders as the top two clash

Congleton struck twice in the second half at Booth Street Stadium to open up an eight-point gap on Lichfield, who still lead the chasing pack in second.

Ivor Green's City still boast two games in hand over Congleton but will view the 2-0 defeat as a missed opportunity. Dan Needham and Richard Duffy score the home side's goals in front of an impressive boosted attendance of 1,002.

For Lichfield it was a first league reverse since Boxing Day having only tasted defeat against Worcester City in the FA Vase in 2024. City came closest inside the opening 15 minutes as Dan Smith's header from captain Joe Haines' cross was cleared off the line. Haines was making his 200th Lichfield appearance.

Liam Kirton fired over before the break and Congleton wasted no time after the interval as Needham's low strike through a crowd of bodies found the corner just seconds after the restart.

And Duffy headed in at the back post from a corner 25 minutes from time to wrap up a victory. Lichfield remain three points clear of third-placed Studley, who have played three games more.

Mid-table AFC Wulfrunians, in ninth, were beaten 3-2 at Studley. Wulfs were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes but hit back through Fin Barker.

Studley went 3-1 up before the break but down to 10 men after the interval with Zak Harbon dismissed. Daniel Munday then reduced the arrears on the hour to set up a grandstand finish but it was the Warwickshire hosts who held on.

Darlaston Town are one place and three points outside of the play-off top six positions after an entertaining 2-2 draw at 10-man Atherstone Town, in eighth.

The visitors twice fell behind to Lewis Collins and Jamie Spires and lost Callum Rudd to a red card before the break at 1-0.

Aaron Bishop equalised after half-time before a point was salvaged courtesy of a Jacob Shilton own goal.

Fourth climbed above fifth in a crucial play-off-chasing contest between Highgate and Stourport Swifts as the latter faltered.

Ryan Harkin netted a fine hat-trick for Highgate, including what proved the winner. Swifts levelled from 2-0 down, with Goodluck Eke and Drew Canavan on target but fell 4-2 down with Eke's second a consolation.

Tividale's clash with Romulus and Wolverhampton Casuals versus Whitchurch Alport fell to the weather, as did Bewdley Town against Stone Old Alleynians.

Bewdley host Lichfield tonight, Stourport welcome Atherstone, Wolves Casuals face off against AFC Wulfrunians and Tividale visit Uttoxeter. Darlaston host Romulus tomorrow.

Few Division One fixtures survived the wet conditions but Wednesfield's 3-2 win at mid-table Coventry Copsewood saw the visitors leap above three teams into second behind runaway leaders Hinckley, who travel to Wolves Sporting tonight.

Freddie Cockerell netted twice, with Jay Holdcroft also on target for Wednesfield.

Cradley Town climbed into the top half to seventh with a thrilling 5-2 success at Sutton United, one of the sides the Hammers leapfrogged.

There were five different scorers for Town, with Harry Edwards, Luke Morris, Umaru Saho and substitutes Farid Mikidam and Cam Milne on target.

Bilston Town travel to OJM Black Country this evening. Cradley head to AFC Bridgnorth tomorrow.

Brocton and Eccleshall's North West Counties First Division South clashes were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Stafford Town were in action, though, at Cheadle Heath Nomads but succumbed in a thriller as a fightback from 4-0 down wasn't quite enough.

Josh Wilson, Taylor Draper and Matthew Hearsey netted in 16 second-half minutes but 10th-placed Stafford couldn't force an equaliser in the final half hour.