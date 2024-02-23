Cooke up for Stafford Rangers' battle for survival

Cooke’s side claimed a 1-1 draw against Hyde United last Saturday to move six points adrift of the safety line with two games in hand on those above.

Welcoming two new signings to the starting XI last weekend in Owen German and Jack Stafford, Cooke believes his side are in a better position. “We’re stronger now than when I first came in all-round, and we’re going to play better football,” said Cooke, whose side host Guiseley tomorrow. “We’ve got a massive battle on our hands to stay up.

“Rome wasn’t built overnight but I think we’ve got one or two lads in now that are comfortable on the ball.

“We’ve just got to do what we can do, and if we can just get a few wins together then we’ve certainly got a chance.

“You realise how difficult the job is in the fact that there’s players you have got to move out, and everything else. It all takes time.

“The fans have been brilliant and the fans forum that we did was great. Everyone has been so encouraging which is really pleasing for me. I’ve felt everybody has been very helpful.

“It was never going to be a quick turnaround. I believe with the players that we’ve got now we can see a few green shoots coming through.”

Elsewhere, in the National League, Kidderminster Harriers visit Oldham United looking to bounce back from midweek defeat to Gateshead. Harriers were beaten 2-1 when they welcomed Oldham in September and Phil Brown’s side sit five points adrift from safety with 12 matches remaining this season.

In National League North, Rushall Olympic go to Peterborough Sports sitting one place above the relegation zone in 20th.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Central Premier, Stourbridge will look to end their winless run of three league games as they travel to Long Eaton United, while Halesowen Town host Royston Town.

The Yeltz sit 11 points adrift of the play-off places in 10th after defeat to Leiston on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the division, Chasetown welcome Widnes tomorrow.

In Northern One Midlands, Walsall Wood welcome Boldmere St Michaels, while Grant Joshua is celebrating four years as Lye Town manager and visits Sporting Khalsa this weekend.

The Flyers sit seventh in the standings, two points above Ian Rowe’s Khalsa, and seven points adrift of the play-off spots.