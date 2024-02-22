Flyers Lye Town to welcome Aston Villa in mouth-watering cup clash

Ben Billingham and Ryan Bridgewater netted either side of half-time to put the Flyers in charge, despite losing Nathan Kabeya to a red card in between.

And though Max Morris pulled one back with a superb strike for Tivi with five minutes remaining, it was Lye who held on to set up a mouth-watering last-eight clash with Villa’s academy side.

Flyers boss Grant Joshua said: “We defended really well and it’s always good practice to play with a man less.

“We can now look forward to the next round against Villa’s academy boys.”

Joining them in the last eight will be Hednesford Town, who set up a home tie with Coventry City by beating 10-man Romulus 3-0.

In their first match since sacking boss Harry Harris, Joe Thompson netted three times before the break to ease the Pitmen through.

But Chasetown exited the Staffordshire Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage after going down 3-1 at home to Leek Town.

Liam Buckley put Leek in front just nine minutes into the match – only for Jayden Campbell to equalise three minutes later. But Rob Stevenson and George Lewis sealed the visitors’ progression.

Stone Old Alleynians’ clash with Stoke City was called off due to a waterlogged pitch and will have to be replayed.

Rushall Olympic had already booked their place in the semi-finals two weeks ago, with the other last-eight tie between Kidsgrove Athletic and Walsall Wood being played next month.

Wood and the Pics instead played off for a place in the semi-finals of the Walsall Senior Cup, with Rushall prevailing 4-3 on penalties.

Goalkeeper Jake Weaver was the shootout hero after Owen Oseni’s opener for the Pics had been cancelled out by Mitch Botfield’s spot-kick.

Lichfield City and Chasetown had already secured their semi-final spots, with Tividale and Hednesford Town facing off for the final place in the last four next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Phil Brown suffered his first defeat as Kidderminster Harriers boss as they lost 2-0 at home to Gateshead in the National League. And, in the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town were beaten 2-1 at Leiston – despite a late Kieren Donnelly consolation.